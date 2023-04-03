Fire guts Marcela’s dressing plant, leaves P385-million damages

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

An early afternoon conflagration totally gutted down last Friday the dressing plant of Marcela Farms, one of the country’s most modern.

Estimated damage was P385 million to the building in a more than a hectare floor area in barangay Lumayog, Ubay town, according to Provincial Fire Marshal Raul Bustalinio. However, the estimated damage excludes the top-of-the-line facilities which could escalate the estimated damage to almost P500 million. No one was injured during the conflagration which was placed under control after six to eight hours.

The national headquarters of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) took over the investigation as policy stated that more than P60 million in damage will be handled by the central offices.

A team from Manila headed by Supt. Bayani Zambrano, head of the arson investigation division, national HQ arrived yesterday from Manila to start its investigation.

Zambrano was deployed by the directorate for intelligence and investigation under CSupt. Gilbert Dolot.

The fire which started at around 2:15 p.m. was placed under control at almost 8 o’clock in the evening due to combustible equipment, including plastics and ammonia, chemicals used as freon of the building’s air-conditioning units.

The fire started at the ceiling of the building which might be triggered by some faulty electrical wiring.

CHICKEN SUPPLY IN BOHOL STABLE

The supply of chicken in the province is assured to remain stable, according to an official announcement issued by Marcela Farms.

A small dressing plant in a separate building will sustain the supply of chicken for Bohol.

The modern dressing plant gutted down by the fire could produce 8,000 birds per hour as compared to the small dressing plant’s production of 1,500 birds per hour only.

Due to the damaged huge dressing plant, Marcela Farms can no longer supply chicken to Jollibee, Max and Shakey’s.