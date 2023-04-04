3 hurt as bus rams jeep along Loboc highway

Three individuals including two senior citizens landed in the hospital after a passenger jeepney was rammed from behind by a bus along a national highway in Loboc town on Tuesday afternoon.

Senior Master Sgt. Brian Edulsa of the Loboc Police Station said the jeep was unloading passengers at the side of the road in Barangay Agape when the bus hit the parked vehicle from behind at past 3 p.m.

“Igo rang nakalugar ang jeep sa shoulder sa kalsada mao to ni dasmag na ang bus. Nangutana mi sa driver sa bus pero moingon man siya na wa kuno siya kabantay sa jeep, pero straight ra man unta ang kalsada unya lapad,” said Edulsa.

Three passengers of the jeepney identified as Matilde Baluran, 65; Emelda Varquez, 57; and Jacinta Ayos, 68; sustained minor injuries and were rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

Several passengers of the bus also sustained minor injuries including scratches and small bruises but none asked to be taken to the hospital.

According to Edulsa, the bus’s driver Restituto Tahali of Sevilla town was placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against him or a settlement between him and the aggrieved parties. (A. Doydora)