Ex-cop shot dead in Ubay highway shooting; 17-year-nephew hurt

A retired policeman was killed while his 17-year-old nephew was injured in a highway gun attack in Ubay town at past 7 p.m. on Monday.

According to Major Rey Olar or the Ubay Police Station, victim Leonardo Hoylar, who retired nine years ago with the rank of SPO3, was driving his car and was on his way home from a cockfight when a motorcycle-riding assailant shot his vehicle.

The gunman who was riding pillion on a motorcycle was trailing Hoylar from a cockpit arena in Candijay to a secluded area in Barangay Calanggaman in Ubay where the shooting transpired.

“Gi sundan ni siya gikan buwangan sa Candijay dihay derby. Pag-abot niya sa Kalanggaman didto siya gi tira,” said Olar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the attack, Hoylar’s vehicle overshot the road and crashed.

Hoylar’s nephew was also injured but authorities noted that the former cop who was driving the vehicle was the main target.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in Ubay for immediate medical attention while Hoylar immediately succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, two other passengers on board the Hoylar’ vehicle were unscathed.

Authorities noted that they found spent .45 caliber shells at the crime scene.

According to Olar, they were still conducting further investigations to determine the motive and suspects behind the fatal gun attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nakipag coordinate ta sa ubang mga operatiba hasta sa Candijay og dihay ba ni siyay gikabikil sa buwangan,” Olar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that Hoylar availed of the Philippine National Police’s optional retirement option after he served the agency for 20 years.

He was last designated at the Bien Unido Police Station before retiring in 2014.

“Ni coordinate ni ma sa Bien Unido Police Station kay among gi check ang background sa biktima kay didto man siya gikan, unay so far wala tay makita na anggulo pa kay maayo man iyang record didto,” he added. (ad)