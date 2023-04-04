‘Jane’ top named 2 mayor in Central Visayas

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Neophyte Mayor Jane Yap of Tagbilaran City has been recognized as the second top-performing city mayor in the Central Visayas Region.

The RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. (RPMD) conducted a “Boses ng Bayan” performance assessment survey, in which Mayor Yap was recognized for her exceptional leadership and governance, less than a year after assuming office.

Mayor Yap, the first woman and youngest Mayor of Tagbilaran City, expressed her gratitude for the recognition.

“I am inspired to work with even greater motivation and inspiration to excellence. This serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our administration together with Vice Mayor Adam Jala, our City Councilors, Department Heads and employees of the City Government of Tagbilaran,” she said.

Under her leadership, Tagbilaran City has been receiving various awards recognizing its exemplary performance.  Tagbilaran received in October 2022 the Most Business-Friendly LGU Category 3 award from the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Tagbilaran is also ranked No. 1 in the Most Competitive Component Cities in the Visayas 2022 awarded by the National Competitiveness Council of the Philippines.

The City also received the National Gawad Kalasag seal for Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Councils and Offices in November 2022. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources Environmental Management Bureau VII also awarded Tagbilaran City, the title “Best in Dumpsite Closure and Rehabilitation Implementation”.

