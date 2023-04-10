Fire razes senior couple’s house in Anda

April 10, 2023
Fire razes senior couple’s house in Anda

A house owned by a senior couple was razed by an hour-long fire in Anda town at noon on Sunday.

According to FO1 Celis Regino III of the Anda Fire Station, no one was injured during the incident but the blaze had already engulfed the semi-concrete house when the firefighters arrived.

The house’s owner, Isabel Deligero, 63, and her husband noticed the fire coming from their bedroom prompting them to move out of the house and ask for help.

“Nagsugod kuno ang sunog sa kwarto. Samtang ang tagbay naa ra sa terrace naka panimaho siya og aso. Pagtan-aw niya, ni siga na,” said Regino.

According to Regino, they arrived 13 minutes after being alerted of the fire, but the blaze had already burned most of the house.

The Anda Fire Station which deployed two fire trucks to the area were able to declare fire out at 1:05 p.m.

Meanwhile, investigators were still clueless as to what caused the fire.

“Naay kuryinti ang balay pero ang sulti sa tag-iya wala day appliances na naka plug mao ng amo pang susihon didto kung unsa g’yuy hinungdan,” said Regino.

Authorities have also yet to determine the property damage caused by the fire. (AD)

