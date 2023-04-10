Missing 74-year-old Talibon man found dead in Trinidad

April 10, 2023
Missing 74-year-old Talibon man found dead in Trinidad

A 74-year-old man from Talibon town who has been missing for two days was found dead on Sunday at a grassy area in a remote village in Trinidad town and was believed to have died due to possible heat stroke.

The remains of Gregorio Auxtero were discovered by residents of Barangay San Vicente in Trinidad who were out gathering wood at past 10 a.m., said Corporal Silvestre Galo of the Trinidad Police Station.

“Padung sila mangahoy maong nakit-an nila ang maong patayng lawas,” said Galo.

There were no indications of foul play behind Auxtero’s death.

Based on the postmortem examination conducted by the town’s Municipal Health Office, Auxtero may have died due to complications caused by heat stroke.

“Ang duda kay basin na heat stroke kay wa may nakita na foul play,” Galo added.

Authorities believed that Auxtero must have wandered off from him his home in Barangay San Roque in Talibon.

“Basta ma low kuno ang potassium ani, mura’g ma ulyanin. Di na katuod, pataka nalang og lakaw,” said Galo.

He was reported missing by his family on Friday last week.

According to Galo, Auxtero’s body has been identified by his family and later turned over to them. (AD)

