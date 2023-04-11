SC suspends Jumawid from practice of law

Topic |  
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

SC suspends Jumawid from practice of law

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Supreme Court ordered the suspension for six months from the practice of law,  Atty. Antonio Jumawid.

The order was issued by Clerk of Court Librada C. Buena of the first division of the Supreme Court due to “gross misconduct, conduct unbecoming of a lawyer and for violations of Rules 16.01, 16.03, 16.04 of the Code of Professional Responsibility (CPR).

The SC stated the owners of the lot were surprised to learn that the lawyer caused an annotation of Notice of Interest/Adverse Claim against the property while claiming to be its buyer by virtue of an Affidavit of Confirmation of Sale with Waiver,

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Jumawid, in a statement issued to the Chronicle, said  the SC ruling is “not yet final” while stating that he will file a motion for reconsideration while calling for “justice to be fully considered.”

He said the case was dismissed by the Commission on Bar Discipline but was reinstated. The decision was based on a “wrong premise” that he acquired the property from a client (lawyer-client relationship) and that the property was just mortgaged to him and was actually appropriated.

The lawyer said there was “no actual trial”  while the findings were just based  only on pleadings.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

SC acquits Yap on car loan program

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Former Agriculture Secretary Arthur Yap was acquitted…

Ex-cop shot dead in Ubay highway shooting; 17-year-nephew hurt

A retired policeman was killed while his 17-year-old nephew was injured in a highway gun attack in Ubay town at…

Capitol’s shadow procurement ops dismantled, says PA Caberte

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A “shadow” procurement operation of the previous…

NBI starts probe on Bohol Monitor

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) started…

Only 9 rebels left; on the run

There are only nine armed rebels left in their dying cause under the Communist Party of the Phil./New People’s Army…

Man caught stealing fighting cock shot dead in Ubay

A 60-year-old homeowner shot and killed a man who was allegedly caught stealing a fighting cock outside his house in…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply