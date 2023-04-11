SC suspends Jumawid from practice of law

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Supreme Court ordered the suspension for six months from the practice of law, Atty. Antonio Jumawid.

The order was issued by Clerk of Court Librada C. Buena of the first division of the Supreme Court due to “gross misconduct, conduct unbecoming of a lawyer and for violations of Rules 16.01, 16.03, 16.04 of the Code of Professional Responsibility (CPR).

The SC stated the owners of the lot were surprised to learn that the lawyer caused an annotation of Notice of Interest/Adverse Claim against the property while claiming to be its buyer by virtue of an Affidavit of Confirmation of Sale with Waiver,

Jumawid, in a statement issued to the Chronicle, said the SC ruling is “not yet final” while stating that he will file a motion for reconsideration while calling for “justice to be fully considered.”

He said the case was dismissed by the Commission on Bar Discipline but was reinstated. The decision was based on a “wrong premise” that he acquired the property from a client (lawyer-client relationship) and that the property was just mortgaged to him and was actually appropriated.

The lawyer said there was “no actual trial” while the findings were just based only on pleadings.