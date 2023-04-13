Giselle Sanchez discovers freediving wonders in Panglao

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Acclaimed Philippine actress Giselle Sanchez recently embarked on an unforgettable freediving adventure in the stunning waters of Panglao, Bohol, under the expert guidance of the Blue Freedom Apnea team.

Taking a break from her busy acting and hosting career, Sanchez decided to explore the underwater marvels of Bohol’s Panglao Island, an idyllic destination known for its vibrant marine life and crystal-clear waters.

The actress shared captivating images and videos of her freediving experience on social media, garnering praise and admiration from her fans and followers.

Blue Freedom Apnea, a premier freediving center in the Philippines, provided expert guidance and training for Sanchez, ensuring her safety and comfort while introducing her to the island’s diverse marine ecosystem. Their team of professional instructors helped her master the essential freediving techniques, allowing her to glide effortlessly through the water and immerse herself in the serene underwater world.

Sanchez’s freediving adventure in Panglao not only showcased the island’s breathtaking underwater beauty but also highlighted the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable tourism practices.

The actress expressed her gratitude to the Blue Freedom Apnea team for their unwavering commitment to safety and marine preservation, which allowed her to fully enjoy the wonders of the ocean while minimizing her environmental impact.

As Giselle Sanchez continues to share her experiences and newfound love for freediving, she inspires others to explore the depths of the ocean responsibly and sustainably, further contributing to the growing popularity of Panglao as a world-class freediving destination.

Special Thanks to Gov. Aris Aumentado for hosting Giselle’s first night in Bohol and dinner; Hennan resort for the accommodation; Blue Freedom Apnea Freediving Club for providing a unique underwater experience; Villa Tomasa group “Guardo Family” and the new AlonaQ for the unforgettable dinner last night in Alona Beach.

To know more about Freediving in Bohol Send a message to https://www.facebook.com/ bluefreedomapnea Or visit the website: Www.bluefreedomapnea.com.