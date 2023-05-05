Bohol’s only female freediving instructor wins underwater photography award

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

PANGLAO, BOHOL – Debora Mariotti, the crowned Aqua Queen of the Universe 2023, and the co-founder of Blue Freedom Apnea, was recognized in the recent Bohol Loop Dive Expo Freediving Photography Competition. Her photograph of a freediver enjoying the view of the majestic coral reefs of Balicasag island has been awarded the AirAsia Vibrant Award.

AirAsia grants the Vibrant Award to the photographer who is able to successfully show an array of colors that work together harmoniously, giving the subject a more natural and uniform impression in their photograph.

Debora describes that the experience was such an honor, being able to share the treasures of Bohol’s Marine Life on a bigger platform. “Being there is already an enjoyable experience in itself, admiring the marine life from up close.” – Debora adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Debora is looking forward to taking a deeper dive into underwater photography. She is accepting underwater photo shoots with divers, models, as well as brands who share the same passion for the ocean and in diving.

Their freediving club, Blue Freedom Apnea is also open for aspiring divers who want to learn freediving, even those without experience in swimming.

Interested clients may send a message to https://www.facebook.com/bluefreedomapnea or inquire at bluefreedomapnea@gmail.com. To learn more, please visit www.bluefreedomapnea.com.