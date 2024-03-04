Saya’s Restaurant: Celebrating 68 Years of Flavorful Memories

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

In the heart of Tagbilaran stands a culinary landmark that has weathered the tests of time, taste, and trends. Saya’s Restaurant is not only known as the city’s oldest continuously running restaurant but also a living legacy of good food and flavorful cuisine.

Saya’s exudes an aura of nostalgia, drawing patrons from all walks of life since 1956. Stepping through its doors today is like embarking on a journey through time, where the aroma of spices, Chinese dishes, and the clinking of cutlery harmonize to create an ambiance that transcends mere dining. It is an experience to savor and remember.

The Start of Saya’s Saga

At the helm of this time-honored institution is the illustrious Po Family whose culinary prowess has been passed down through generations. From its humble beginnings as a small carenderia to the revered restaurant it has become, Saya’s is not just about food—it’s about family, tradition, and a dedication to satisfying its loyal customers.

It all began with the love story of Alfredo Po Kim Say (fondly known as Saya) and his wife Marcelina Ralampagos-Po (affectionately called Sinang) from Catagbacan, Loon. They initially settled in Pondol of the same town, where they engaged in the buy-and-sell business. Other Chinese traders soon recognized Saya’s culinary skills in preparing “home-cooked” food and suggested the idea of starting a food business in Bohol’s capital town. Tagbilaran was not yet a city in 1956 when the Po couple established a makeshift carenderia on a lot owned by the Wongs along G. Visarra Street. A few months later, they relocated to a building owned by the Derikitos along Jacinto Street.

It didn’t take long for Saya’s to capture the taste buds of the residents, becoming a household name not only in Tagbilaran but also in the greater Boholano community. The family and the business flourished, however, suffered a major setback in 1969 when the patriarch passed away, leaving a young widow with 11 children — the youngest, only two years old. Faith, prayers, and the support from all the Po siblings, with help from loyal kitchen staff, kept the restaurant from closing and the family from going back to Pondol.

It is remarkable to note how the family-owned restaurant served as the primary source of income to provide food, clothing, and education for all 11 children – from the eldest, fondly remembered as Manoy Roger (deceased), to the twins Dora and Babie (both deceased), and then Ping, Pie, Fr. Dodong (deceased), Letty, Boy Daku, Boy Gamay, Dr. Toto, and finally the youngest, Dra. Imee.

“Everyone helped in the restaurant and supported our beloved mother. Through the years, it is the respect and trust among the siblings that has strengthened the family business,” declared daughter Pie. When their father passed away, many of his recipes remained unwritten, but son Boy Daku entered the kitchen like a fish to water; he could effortlessly recreate the culinary dishes, obviously inheriting skills from his father.

Iconic Signature Dishes

Every dish that graces the tables of Saya’s Restaurant is a labor of love, meticulously cooked using time-honored recipes and a few “secret” ingredients sourced from the freshest offerings at the local market. From classic favorites that have stood the test of time to distinct creations for the ever-evolving palate of the city, which dishes have customers been craving for through the decades?

Saya’s original native chicken and “sari-sari,” a stew made from various parts of a pig’s head, were early favorites. The signature Saya’s Pansit Guisado and Lomi have been much sought after by city residents through the decades. The restaurant also pioneered various pansit dishes served in the “bilao,” a circular tray made of bamboo. Saya’s was also the first to introduce the original Chinese Chop Suey Guisado to the Boholanos.

Nostalgic Flavors, Varied Locations

But Saya’s isn’t just a place to satisfy one’s hunger; it’s a sanctuary where memories are made and cherished. It’s where people celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, and milestones, and where they brought loved ones to share in the joy of good food and warm company.

Through its 68-year history, Saya’s Restaurant has changed address six times, and yet people follow wherever it transferred.

After five years on the second floor of the Derikito-Maceda Building along E. Jacinto Street, Saya’s relocated to the nearby Florencio Lim’s Building, where it remained for 37 years until a major fire struck the area (behind the present-day Tagbilaran City Square) in 1998. Loyal patrons then visited the Po’s residence (near Boholand) along Hontanosas Extension, inquiring where they could order their favorite pansit dishes. The family decided to take orders and set up a function room beside the house. Saya’s then found a new home at the former Mel’s Kamayan place at the corner of CPG East Avenue and P. del Rosario Street. However, after three years, it needed to relocate again when the place was rented out. This time, the family decided to construct a permanent structure to house Saya’s Restaurant.

The present building along CPG East Avenue was gradually built and was inaugurated twenty years ago, on March 5, 2004. It has three floors, which can accommodate 100 pax at the ground floor; 180 pax, 2nd floor; and 150 pax at the third floor. It has various function rooms to cater to various events and functions.

A Legacy of Taste and Tradition

Starting from its original location until where it stands now, the restaurant echoes with laughter, conversations, and the sound of clinking glasses — a testament to the profound impact this humble restaurant has had on the lives of its loyal patrons.

Saya’s Restaurant today stands as a timeless reminder that sometimes, the greatest treasures of a place are those that have been with us all along. So, the next time you find yourself craving more than just a meal, step into Saya’s and allow yourself to be transported—back to a simpler time, where the flavors are rich, the memories are plentiful, and the legacy of good food lives on. (By: Sonieta Deguit-Labasan)