Costa Mira Beachtown to open 3rd tower in Panglao Island

Leading developer in VisMin Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) through CLI-Lite Panglao, Inc. the company’s joint venture with Lite Properties Corporation, announced the opening of the third tower of Costa Mira Beachtown Panglao.

Lite Properties Corporation is an affiliate company of the Lite Shipping Corporation of the Lim family of Bohol that operates a fleet of roro ferries in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The first two towers of Cebu Landmasters’ beachtown residences in Panglao island in Bohol, are now 80% sold since market introduction a few months ago.

Costa Mira Beachtown Panglao is a P5.3-billion tropical beach community located on a 4.05-hectare lot at Totolan in Dauis town, Panglao island, Bohol, which is known for its lush greenery and clear waters, including having convenient access to Bohol’s top dive spots.

“Costa Mira Beachtown Panglao was designed with the idea of tropical paradise in mind, one that showcases Bohol’s rich culture and beautiful natural resources while standing out as signature CLI development,” CLI chairman and CEO Jose Soberano III said. “We take pride in the success of Costa Mira Beachtown Panglao with our partner Lite Properties Corporation as we launch its third tower to accommodate more residents aspiring for an inspiring and relaxed life in Bohol.”

Costa Mira Beachtown Panglao figures as the second project under CLI’s beachtown residences, following the success of the Costa Mira Beachtown Mactan. The Cebu property was awarded the Best Waterfront Condo Development at the Property Guru Philippines Property Awards 2022.

With the launch of its third tower, the total unit inventory of Costa Mira Beachtown Panglao climbs to 1,056, spread across three categories. Studio units present a floor area from 22 sqm to 25.35 sqm with balcony. Meanwhile, 1-bedroom units offer 38.85 sqm to 45.88 sqm with balcony. Lastly, the floor area for 2-bedroom units stands at 51.40 sqm. Unit prices at Costa Mira Beachtown Panglao range from P2. million to P8 million.

Making each unit at this Bohol property special is the design inspiration that takes cues from local culture. The masonry wall finish and ceilings are painted to reflect the relaxing beauty of Panglao, while porcelain floor tiles provide a sleek and modern look.

Costa Mira Beachtown Panglao also comes complete with amenities that residents can enjoy. Families can spend quality time at the adult and kiddies pools or kid’s playground for those pursuing an active lifestyle, there’s a fitness gym and jogging paths as well. Meanwhile, the clubhouse and indoor and outdoor lounges provide spaces for social interactions or peaceful introspections.

Security is likewise highly valued at Costa Mira Beachtown Panglao, with 24/7 CCTV and a security/guard house ensuring the residents’ peace of mind. The development is managed and maintained by Cebu Landmasters Property, or CLIPM.

CLI has more than 100 existing developments in 16 key cities in Visayas and Mindanao, with another P29.75 billion worth of projects in the pipeline. This year, the listed company will be celebrating its 20th year of providing quality homes to Filipino families in VisMin.For more information about CLI and Costa Mira Beachtown Panglao, visit https://www.cebulandmasters.com/project/costa-mira-beachtown-panglao/.