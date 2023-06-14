Master art of breath-holding with ‘Mr. 10 Minutes’ in Panglao

NOTE: THIS PR WAS FIRST PUBLISED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Bohol, Philippines – Prepare to unlock the extraordinary potential of breath-holding and explore the serenity of freediving during the highly anticipated Blue Freedom Week, taking place from June 20th to 25th in Panglao. Renowned Freediving Instructor Trainer, Florian Dagoury, known worldwide for his incredible breath-holding ability and holding the 2nd longest breath hold in the world, will be hosting an exclusive static workshop, offering participants an extraordinary opportunity to learn from one of the best in the field.

Florian Dagoury, currently based in Thailand, has dedicated his career to the art of breath-holding and static apnea. With a wealth of experience and expertise, Florian has become a leading authority in the field, with an impressive breath-holding time that ranks him as one of the world’s top performers.

During Blue Freedom Week, Florian Dagoury will conduct a captivating workshop focused on static apnea, a discipline that emphasizes the ability to hold one’s breath for extended periods. Participants will have the unique opportunity to learn from Florian and acquire the techniques and practices necessary to achieve remarkable breath-holding times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you’re a beginner fascinated by the art of breath control or an experienced freediver looking to refine your static apnea skills, Florian’s workshop will provide invaluable insights, training methods, and personal guidance to enhance your breath-holding abilities. Learn the secrets of relaxation, mental focus, and breath awareness as Florian Dagoury shares his knowledge garnered from years of experience. Gain confidence and achieve personal milestones in static apnea under the guidance of one of the world’s leading experts.

But Blue Freedom Week offers much more than just Florian’s workshop. Participants can look forward to thrilling open water sessions for exploring greater depths, refreshing ice baths to rejuvenate the body, calming yoga sessions to enhance breath control and relaxation, and an exciting fun dive towards the end of the event.

Given the overwhelming demand and limited availability, we encourage all freediving enthusiasts to secure their spot for Florian Dagoury’s exclusive static workshop promptly. Join Blue Freedom Week and immerse yourself in an adventure that will push your limits, cultivate inner tranquillity, and unveil the art of breath control. Blue Freedom Week is almost fully booked, so secure your place now and embark on a journey that will leave you breathless!

To reserve your place for Florian Dagoury’s static workshop and ensure your participation in the exhilarating Blue Freedom Week,

visit http://www.bluefreedomapnea.com

or message

ADVERTISEMENT

www.facebook.com/bluefreedomapnea

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to learn from one of the world’s foremost authorities in breath-holding techniques and explore the beauty of freediving in the breathtaking setting of Panglao!

Secure your place now and embark on a journey that will leave you breathless!