32 Boholanos pass 2022 Bar exam

At least 32 Boholanos from various schools across the country passed the 2022 Bar Examination which was conducted through a series of tests in November last year.

In a list posted by Atty. David Maulas, press relations officer of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Bohol Chapter, the Boholanos were graduates of the Holy Name University, University of Bohol, Bohol Institute of Technology, San Beda University, University of San Carlos and University of Cebu.

The following are the new Boholano lawyers based on Maulas’ list:

University of Bohol

1) Atty. Cabido, Christian

2) Atty. Cabading, Romeo

3) Atty. Galban, Daniel

4) Atty. Labor, Deverly

5) Atty. Bolongaita, Jasonry

6) Atty. Cuajao, George

Bohol Institute of Technology

1)Atty. Karenn Ann Beniga

2) Atty. Hedeliza Carcueva

3) Atty. Timoteo Carcueva

4) Atty. Frederick Dacapio

5) Atty. Drib Laurence Ingles

6) Atty. Bethuel Nuez

San Beda University

Atty. Daphne Aseniero

Holy Name University

Atty. Buena, Jason Cajes

Atty. Bullecer, Melina

Atty. Cesar, Josianne

Atty. Del Rosario, Rey Ann Catherine

Atty. Fuentes, Jessie

Atty. Laurden, Nelson

Atty. Madelozo, Therese Marionne

Atty. Matutes, Luke Marnel

Atty. Miculob, Janin

Atty. Monsendo, Doreen Joy

Atty. Salinas, Gale

Atty. Solarte, Riza

Atty. Toston, Sheila Mae

Atty. Unajan, Jayvee

Atty. Yap, Cecil Jed Yuri

University of San Carlos

Atty. Roslinda, Maurice Bryan Gorospe

Atty. Limpot, Kathleen

Atty. Arcayos, Breden

University of Cebu

Atty. Japos, Myrna Joy

Supreme Court Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, the 2022, bar chair, announced on Friday that a total of 3,992 out of 9,183 passed the 2022 Bar examination.

The number of passers accounted for a national passing rate of 43.4 % of examinees.

The 2022 bar was the second digitalized examination. It was conducted at 14 testing centers on November 9, 13, 16, and 20, last year.

According to Caguioa, oath taking and roll signing of successful examinees will be on May 2, 2023.



