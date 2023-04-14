Oil tanker falls off ravine in Loboc

An oil tanker whose brake malfunctioned fell off a ravine beside a national highway in Loboc town on Thursday afternoon.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Anthony Idulsa of the Loboc Police Station, the truck owned by Total Philippines was travelling downhill when the brake malfunctioned causing the vehicle to overshoot the road, ramming the road railings and falling into the ravine in Barangay Upper Bonbon.

“Padawhog na ni bahin sa kalsada unya ni bigay ang brake mao wala na silay mahimo mao natagak siya aning gamay na pangpang. Ga-atubang na siya sa pangpang unya dili na niya ma liko,” said Idulsa.

Both the driver who was identified Romulo Baluca and his passenger Jobert Tradio sustained only minor injuries.

They were able to safely get out of the ill-fated vehicle after it crashed and were no longer taken to the hospital.

However, Idulsa noted they were still examining the vehicle as they noticed the smell of fuel in the area which could mean that some of the tanker’s contents spilled.

“Basin sa tanke ra to mismo sa truck ang nanimaho dili gikan ang sa iyang karga pero gihuwat gihapon namo ang bombero og unsa ilang assessment usa namo gi duol,” said Idulsa.

Authorities also prepared a boom truck to lift the oil tanker from the ravine. (AD)

