Jealous man kills wife’s alleged lover, 60, in Carmen

A jealous man killed a 60-year-old employee of the municipal government of Carmen who he suspected of having an affair with his wife.

Staff Sgt. Jay Lansang of the Carmen Police Station said suspect Jober Blanco, 58, confronted victim Adolfo Yecyec which led to a chase between the two in Barangay Alegria, Carmen at past 8 p.m.

Blanco eventually caught up with Yecyec and stabbed him in the stomach then neck using a kitchen knife before bashing his head with a large rock.

“Nag ginukdanay ni sila una. Gi gukod sa bana ning laki pero naabtan ra mao gi luba dayon sa kilid,” said Yecyec.

Blanco and his wife are from Barangay Mansasa in Tagbilaran City but the latter frequented Carmen town to tend to her business of selling secondhand clothes.

“Kanang biktima ang pagtuo sa suspek na uyab-uyab sa iyang asawa unya mao toy iyang motibo,” said Lansang.

According to Lansang, they received information that Blanco fled to Bilar town prompting them to launch a hot pursuit operation.

Operatives then found Blanco in the village of Cansumbvol in Bilar at past 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

He was then placed under the custody of the Carmen Police Station and was charged with murder. (AD)