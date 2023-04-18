Security guard shot dead in Ubay gas station robbery; P300,000 stolen

A security guard of a gasoline station in Ubay town was shot dead after he attempted to resist a robbery perpetrated by motorcycle-riding men on Monday afternoon.

According to Captain Romar Labasbas, chief of the Ubay Police Station, two armed robbers who alighted from a single Suzuki Raider motorcycle hit the Sailor Oil gas station along a national highway in Barangay San Pascual at past 5 p.m.

The two unidentified men were able to take away P300,000.

“Base sa mga nakakita, duha ang nag sakay sa Raider na motor unya armado ang duha,” said Labasbas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on witnesses’ testimonies, one of the robbers immediately approached security guard Marlowe Aparado, 29, of Guindulman town who attempted to stop the armed men.

This prompted the robber to shoot Aparado multiple times.

“Ang guard maoy una niyang gi duol unya mi aksyon og palag ang guard mao gi unhan sa [suspect],” said Labasbas.

Marlowe was rushed to the Don Emilio Del Valle Hospital in Ubay but he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, another security guard identified as Pastor Terenueva also sustained gunshot wounds. He continued to be treated for his injuries.

According Labasbas, the robbers were caught on closed-circuit television camera but both remained unidentified.

ADVERTISEMENT

Labasbas noted that both men were wearing motorcycle helmets and had cloths covering their faces.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police chief added that personnel of the Ubay Police Station continued to conduct a dragnet operation to apprehend the armed suspects. (AD)