Construction worker yields P272,000 ‘shabu’ in Tagbilaran drug bust

Police on Tuesday night seized shabu worth P272,000 from a construction worker in Tagbilaran City.

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station arrested Norven Melegrito, 31, during a buy-bust operation along M. Capayas in Barangay Bool.

In a report, police said Melegrito was caught in the act of selling shabu to an undercover agent during the sting operation.

Operatives stationed near the site of the staged drug transaction immediately arrested Melegrito and allegedly found in his possession packets of shabu.

The seized drugs weighed 40 grams and were estimated to be worth P272,000 based on the “standard drug price” of P6,800 per gram of shabu.

Melegrito, a resident of Barangay Anonang in Buenavista, has been placed under the custody of the Tagbilaran City Police Station pending the filing of charges against him.

Police will be filing against him charges for violating Section 5 (sale) and 11 (possession) of the Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.