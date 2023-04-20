DepEd district supervisor killed in Inabanga highway shooting

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

DepEd district supervisor killed in Inabanga highway shooting

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Photo: via Inabanga Mayor Jono Jumamoy

A public school district supervisor of the Department of Education was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding men who were riding in tandem along a national highway in Inabanga town on Thursday afternoon.

According to Corporal Ryan Anuta of the Inabanga Police Station, Noel Duavis, 54, of Barangay Cangawa, Buenavista was driving a Toyota Wigo when the assailants positioned their motorcycle beside him and shot him repeatedly in Barangay Lapacan Sur at past 1 p.m.

“Nakita sa mga taw didto na nitapad ang motor so posibli na gisundan,” said Anuta.

Duavis was the father Mark Johnuel Duavis who made headlines last year for ranking tenth in the 2022 Physician Licensure Examination (PLE).

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Based on initial police investigation, Noel was driving the car given to Mark by his school for topping the exam.

Witnesses immediately alerted the police of the incident but the gunmen had already fled when the operatives arrived.

The responding police still rushed to a hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Anuta said investigators were still continuing a probe to identify the suspects and determine the motive behind the attack. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

2 security guards, 1 other nabbed for robbing Ubay gasoline station

Two security guards and one other who allegedly robbed a gasoline station in Ubay earlier this week were arrested by…

Construction worker yields P272,000 ‘shabu’ in Tagbilaran drug bust

Police on Tuesday night seized shabu worth P272,000 from a construction worker in Tagbilaran City. Anti-narcotics operatives of the Tagbilaran…

60-year-old man found dead with bullet wounds in Ubay-San Miguel boundary

A 60-year-old man was found dead with bullet wounds to his head and parts of his body in San Miguel…

Security guard shot dead in Ubay gas station robbery; P300,000 stolen

A security guard of a gasoline station in Ubay town was shot dead after he attempted to resist a robbery…

Jealous man kills wife’s alleged lover, 60, in Carmen

A jealous man killed a 60-year-old employee of the municipal government of Carmen who he suspected of having an affair…

SC suspends Jumawid from practice of law

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Supreme Court ordered the suspension for…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply