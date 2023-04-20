DepEd district supervisor killed in Inabanga highway shooting

Photo: via Inabanga Mayor Jono Jumamoy

A public school district supervisor of the Department of Education was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding men who were riding in tandem along a national highway in Inabanga town on Thursday afternoon.

According to Corporal Ryan Anuta of the Inabanga Police Station, Noel Duavis, 54, of Barangay Cangawa, Buenavista was driving a Toyota Wigo when the assailants positioned their motorcycle beside him and shot him repeatedly in Barangay Lapacan Sur at past 1 p.m.

“Nakita sa mga taw didto na nitapad ang motor so posibli na gisundan,” said Anuta.

Duavis was the father Mark Johnuel Duavis who made headlines last year for ranking tenth in the 2022 Physician Licensure Examination (PLE).

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on initial police investigation, Noel was driving the car given to Mark by his school for topping the exam.

Witnesses immediately alerted the police of the incident but the gunmen had already fled when the operatives arrived.

The responding police still rushed to a hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Anuta said investigators were still continuing a probe to identify the suspects and determine the motive behind the attack. (AD)