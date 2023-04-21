Teenager dies in motorcycle-van collision in Sagbayan

A 19-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided head on against a van along a national highway in Sagbayan town at past 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Corporal Ramon Datahan of the Sagbayan Police Station said Reniel Mariveles, a resident of Carmen, was still rushed to a hospital in the nearby town of Catigbian but he was declared dead on arrival.

According to Datahan, Mariveles swerved to the opposite lane to overtake another vehicle in Barangay Canmano.

However, Mariveles was unable to return to his land causing him to slam into an incoming Toyota Hi-Ace driven by one Reme Galio, 68, of Sagbayan town.

“Nisumpot ra kuno ni siya’g kalit adtong nag-una niya na four wheels mao na wa siya kabantay na na diay siya’y kasugat,” said Datahan.

Meanwhile, Galio was placed under police custody pending the decision of the victim’s family to whether or not file a case against him. (AD)

