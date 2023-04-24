2 suspects eyed in the killing of DepEd exec in Inabanga

Noel Duavis | Photo: via Mayor Jono Jumamoy

Police have pinpointed the identities of two suspects in the killing of a Department of Education (DepEd) official in Inabanga town last week.

According to Chief Master Sgt. Mitchel Nioda, chief of the Inabanga Police Station, both suspects were still in Bohol and have been placed under tight monitoring pending the filing of murder charges against them for the killing of Noel Duavis, a DepEd district supervisor.

The suspects were identified through closed-circuit television camera footage and testimonies of eye witnesses.

 “Naa miy nakuha na CCTV unya amo sang gi track ang ilang gi-again didto namo nakuha ang ilang identity kay naa man gud puy nakakita nila,” said Nioda Monday.

Nioda however refused to divulge the identities of the suspects and the motive behind the fatal gun attack so as not to jeopardize the investigation.

The two men to be charged included the actual gunman and his companion who drove their getaway motorcycle.

“Sa pagkakaron naa na miy gisundo na mga suspek pero sa motibo mag lisod pud ta og divulge kay padayon pa ang investigation. Hopefully ma file na namo ang kaso inig ma kompleto na among ebidensya,” Nioda said.

Duavis, a resident of Buenavista town, was driving a Toyato Wigo when the two motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem positioned themselves beside the victim before shooting him along a national highway in Barangay Lapacan Sur, Inabanga on April 20.

Earlier, Corporal Edcel Petecio of the Buenavista Police Station confirmed that Duavis had been getting death threats before he was gunned down.

The threats were revealed by Duavis to his friend who in turn told his cop friend.

However, Duavis did not report this to the police.

Meanwhile, police have recovered Duavis’ mobile phone which police have been examining to look into the alleged death threats. (A. Doydora)

