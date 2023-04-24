‘Big-time’ dealer yields P7.1 million shabu in Panglao bust

Police on Monday seized shabu worth P7.1 million, one of the largest single-operation drug hauls in the province this year, from an alleged “big-time” drug dealer who operated in various municipalities in the province.

Major Andie Corpuz, chief of the Panglao Police Station, said they seized the illegal drugs from Matt Darnel Abuyabor, 27, in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tangnan, Panglao at past 10 p.m.

“Kaning nasikop nato karon maconsider nato na big time kay nakaabot na siya og kilo,” said Corpuz.

According to Corpuz, they placed Abuyabor who is a resident of Barangay Poblacion I, Tagbilaran City under surveillance after receiving information from confidential informants on the operations of the provincial-level drug dealer.

Corpuz said they arranged a staged drug transaction with Abuyabor in which the suspect sold shabu worth P74,000 to a poseur-buyer.

Operatives then arrested Abuyabor who was allegedly in possession of

Corpuz added that they were still conducting follow-up investigations to determine Abuyabor’s drug source.

Authorities have noted a scheme carried out by drug syndicates in which drug dealers do not have with them mobile phones during drug transactions to prevent cops from extracting information from the device.

“Ang sistema karon sa paghupot sa illegal drugs aning mga sindikato lisod tugkaron kay during sa delivery for example didto sa Tangnan, wa na siya magda og cellphone. Og after pila ka minutes dili siya kabalik sa iyang gigikanan, ang iyang cellphone automatic cutoff na tanan,” the police chief said.

Abuyabor has been placed under the custody of the Panglao Police Station.

He will facing charges for violations against the Republic 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (RT)