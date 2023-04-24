Miss Dampas crowned Tagbi ‘Mutya sa Tagbilaran’

  
Miss Dampas crowned Tagbi ‘Mutya sa Tagbilaran’

  
Twenty-two-year old Flaviona Joaquin was crowned 2023 “Mutya sa Tagbilaran” during a grand coronation at the Bohol Wisdom School gymnasium on Saturday night.

This year’s “mutya” is a psychology student of Silliman University.

Her talent in singing gave much weight to her selection after she rendered her own composition of a song that aptly describes Tagbilaran City as a beautiful place to stay.

She belongs to a family gifted in singing with Joseph Philip and Mitzi Joyce Joaquin as the proud parents.

Mutya Floviona won P60,000 cash, P50,000 worth of jewelry from Oro China, a laptop, a new Crown designed by Cary Santiago and crafted by Shandar, and a trip to Hong Kong for two from Mayor Jane Yap.

First runner-up was Ma. Jesalyn Uy of Bool; 2nd runner-up was Dubein Cuyos of Poblacion 2; 3rd runner-up was Christina Maria Schoot of Tiptip while the 4th runner up was Sarah Anne Gerber of Manga.

The runners-up won P50k, P40k and P30k for the first, second and third runners-up, respectively. 

Senator Rafy Tulfo chaired the board of judges together with Celeste Cortesi, 2022 Miss Universe-Phils; Ina Raymundo, actress and commercial model; Roxie Baeyens, 2020 Miss Earth Water; Isadora Machado, supermodel of the World Brazil; Cary Santiago, fashion designer; Mr. Philippine Magalona; Jet Lee, moto vlogger; and Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros.

The famous beauty queen Nicole Cordoves together with Marc Nelson and Rovilson Fernandez hosted the pageant.

The jam-packed crowd was entertained by Jonalyn Viray, Jakes Ejercito together with the Vanguardians Dance Company, Speed Dancers, Technotronics and the Vergara siblings.

