LTO impounds 350 vehicles in a week

An estimated 350 vehicles, mostly motorcycles, have been impounded in the province by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for various violations committed in a span of a week, an official said Friday.

The apprehensions were carried out at various checkpoints set up by LTO 7 personnel who arrived in Bohol on Monday as part of their crackdown against traffic violators.

According to LTO Tagbilaran chief Yvonne Auza, the motorcycles were placed under the custody of their office, while four-wheel vehicles were stored at another location.

“Gi balhin ang mga motor diri sa amoa. Ga huot na ang mga motor diri,” said Auza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of those apprehended were driving unregistered vehicles and vehicles with expired registration.

Vehicles impounded for said violations will be released to their owners after they pay a penalty of P2,000.

Meanwhile, those caught driving without driver’s licenses will be meted a fine of P3,000 and a penalty of one-year suspension.

LTO-7 chief Victor Caindec described their operations in Bohol as “one-to-sawa,” indicating that personnel will be making apprehensions round-the-clock.

The LTO’s intensified drive against traffic violators has drawn flak from the public but Caindec has downplayed this by urging the riding public to observe road rules and regulations to avoid apprehension.

“Wear seatbelts, helmets, kinahanglan naa license and registration. Ayaw pa overload, labi na sa mga pickup, open truck ug multicab,” Caindec said. (A. Doydora)