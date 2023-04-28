Man critically injured, 2 others hurt in car-motorcycle collision in Ubay

A 42-year-old man was critically injured after his motorcycle was rammed by an incoming car along a national highway in Barangay Bood, Ubay town at past 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Senior Master Sgt. Renato Cutaran of the Ubay Police Station said the driver of the sedan fell asleep while driving causing him to swerve to the opposite lane and slam into the motorcycle driven by Margarito Payot, 42.

“Pag abot sa place of accident, kining driver sa Toyota Vios nakatog ni siya kay gaduka unya ning swerve sa pikas,” said Cutaran.

Flaviana Maisog, mother of James who was driving the vehicle, admitted to authorities that her son was visibly tired while they were traveling.

“Ang storya sa inihan na while nagdagan siya [Maisog], nagduka siya mao giingnan sa inahan na pahuway sa pero wa ra man kuno kay duol naman sila,” added Cutaran.

Following impact, the sedan also hit and toppled a lamppost before slamming into a coconut tree.

According to Cutaran, Payot sustained severe injuries and was unconscious when he was rushed to a hospital in Ubay.

Meanwhile, James and his mother sustained minor injuries. Both were also taken to the hospital for treatment. (AD)