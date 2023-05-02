Fire razes school building in Loon island

May 2, 2023
Fire razes school building in Loon island

Five classrooms of an elementary school at Cabilao Island in Loon which can only be reached by sea travel were razed by a fire which broke out at dawn on Monday.

According to FO3 John Mark Bañares of the Loon Fire Station, the fire which engulfed the Cabilao Elementary School had already burned down the school when they arrived at 5:30 a.m., over an hour after they were alerted at past 4 a.m.

No one was injured during the incidnet.

“Ni-abot mi mga 5:30 kay isla man gud na, dili maabot og sakyanan. Nangita pa mi og sakyanan kay wa may biyahe kay holiday. Ang banka unta biyahe usually sayo sa buntag unya mo kabat pa og half hour ang biyahe,” said Bañares.

Residents tried to put out the fire themselves using by pouring buckets of water into the fire but the blazed raged until it completely razed the school building.

The residents used the water tank of the school but authorities noted that this was not enough.

“Naa ni attempt og tubig pero dili jud matabang og bu-bo kay isla man way linya sila og tubig, so ang ilang tubig ra pud didto kadtong ilang supply na kuwang pud,” he added.

Upon their arrival, firefighters declared “fire out” and conducted clearing operations.

Bañares said they have yet to pinpoint the cause of the fire as they continued their investigation.

Authorities have not also determine the amount of damages left by the blaze. (A. Doydora)

