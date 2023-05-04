Couple injured in highway shooting; 2 suspects nabbed in Tagbilaran, Loay

A live-in couple landed in the hospital after they were shot by two men who rode in tandem on a motorcycle in Loay town at past 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lt. Jose Velasquez, chief of the Loay Police Station, said victims Hermes Barete, 36, and Richel Cagabcab were travelling on a motorcycle from Tagbilaran City when the assailants positioned themselves near their vehicle and shot them at a dimly lit area in Barangay Villalimpia.

“Gisundan to sila gikan sa Tagbilaran kay kaning mga biktima padung na balik og Loay. Posibli na sa Loay gitrabaho para diri ma focus ang investigation,” said Velasquez.

The suspects were identified as Clark Cimifranca, 23, and Mike Arong, 24, both residents of Tagbilaran City.

The two men were arrested separately during the police’s hot pursuit operation on Wednesday night.

According to Velasquez, the first arrested Cimafranca at 10:30 p.m. along a national road in Barangay Sagnap in Loay. They found in his possession a loaded .45 caliber pistol and two magazines.

Prior to Cimafranca’s arrest, they found the assailants’ motorcycle some 200 meters away from the crime scene.

They recovered Arong’s identification card in the utility box of the motorcycle which was apparently left by the suspects because the chain was broken.

Police were then informed that Arong was heading to the Tagbilaran City Police Station to report his motorcycle stolen.

However, the Tagbilaran City Police Station was already notified that Arong was a suspect in the shooting prompting authorities to arrest him.

Both men have been placed under police custody pending the filing of frustrated murder charges against them. (A. Doydora)