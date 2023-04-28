Canon ambassador Mark Badiola introduces PH’s 1st Nauticam housing for EOS 6D Mark II

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Canon Professional Photographer and Ambassador Mark Badiola, known for his exceptional skills in capturing breathtaking images of diverse marine life, has brought cutting-edge underwater housing for the Canon EOS 6D Mark II to Panglao, Bohol. Personally delivering it to Debora Mariotti, co-founder of Blue Freedom Apnea, this Nauticam housing promises to unveil the stunning marine life of the island and enhance the island’s reputation as a prime diving and freediving destination.

Blue Freedom Apnea, a prominent freediving school in Panglao, provides a variety of courses and workshops to cater to different skill levels. As an organization, they are deeply committed to supporting the local community and emphasizing marine life preservation. Through their efforts, they promote responsible and sustainable tourism while inspiring both locals and visitors to learn and enjoy freediving, fostering a deeper appreciation for the underwater world.

With the state-of-the-art Nauticam housing, Blue Freedom Apnea is poised to create captivating visuals that showcase the islands’ underwater wonders and inspire a new generation of divers to explore the aquatic world.

As the first Nauticam housing for the Canon EOS 6D Mark II arrives in the Philippines, Panglao and Bohol are set to gain prominence in underwater photography and tourism. The partnership between Mark Badiola, Debora Mariotti, and Blue Freedom Apnea highlights the vital role of visual storytelling in promoting sustainable tourism and preserving the world’s most precious underwater environments.

For more information about freediving, send a message to https://www.facebook.com/bluefreedomapnea or visit

http://www.bluefreedomapnea.com