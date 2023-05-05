SSS: At least 40 Bohol employers failed to remit workers’ contributions

At least 40 business establishments in Bohol found to be delinquent in the remittance of their employees’ social security contributions were visited by Social Security System (SSS) personnel to urge them to settle their deficient remittances.

According to Alieta Basubas, SSS Bohol manager, the operations were carried out in Tagbilaran City and the towns of Dauis, Panglao, Tubigon, and Calape as part of the agency’s nationwide Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) campaign.

The 40 establishments’ unremitted contributions amounted to “millions of pesos” and affected an estimated 1,000 individuals.

However, there were more employers across the province who failed to remit SSS contributions of their employees but were not subjected to the RACE visitations.

Those visited by the SSS only included the top eight contribution delinquents who have the most affected employees in the five localities covered by the agency’s operations so far.

“Actually daghan ta kaayong employers lakip dinhi sa Tagbilaran. Daghan kaayo ang [delinquents] pero ang among prioritization kadto rang top eight as to the number of employees involved na wala gi report ug wala bayri ang amount,” said Basubas.

Basubas noted that the top delinquent company employs 130 individuals, while the rest averaged 20 employees each.

Employers who fail to comply with the agency’s final demand for remittance, whether subjected to RACE visitations or not, will be facing criminal charges for violating Republic Act No. 11199, otherwise known as the Social Security Act of 2018.

Under the law, convicted violators will be meted out a fine of P5,000 to P20,000 or sentenced to imprisonment of six years and one day to 12 years.

“Naa tay gipadala karon na mga coverage letters, billing letters para nila para dili sila magkaproblema kung duna nay litigation kay atoa man gyud ni silang irefer sa legal department for the filing of cases,” said Basubas.

According to Basubas, the agency is also going after establishments who have not yet registered their employees with the SSS.

“Dili nagpasabot na mao ra ni ang atoang evaders kay ang atoang RACE campaign apil ang wala pud magparehistro kay wala man pud sila magbayad og contribution. So mao ni silang ang subject sa RACE, non-reporting and non-remittance of contribution,” said Basubas.

Basubas added that SSS will again conduct RACE operations in the province from July to August.

The agency will focus on Tagbilaran City, particularly on establishments which have yet to register their employees with SSS. (A. Doydora)