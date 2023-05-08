Man dies in two-motorcycle, head-on collision in Guindulman

A 44-year-old man died after two motorcycles collided head on along a national highway in Guindulman town on Sunday afternoon.

Staff Sgt. Rodillo Zamora of the Guindulman Police Station said Michael Amora was travelling towards Tagbilaran City when Niel Bersano, 22, who was on the opposite lane swerved and slammed into him.

According Zamora, witnesses saw Bersano zigzagging and repeatedly crossing between the road’s two lanes in Barangay Cabntian prior to the head-on collision.

“Kaning na DOA [dead on arrival], naa ra sa iyang lane, samtang base sa mga taho sa mga nakakita nag zigzag na kuno ang dagan anang nakabangga,” said Zamora.

Amora who was thrown off his motorcycle following the impact was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Bersona was also taken to the hospital for treatment of his minor injuries.

Based on the police’s initial investigation, Bersano was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Police are preparing to file charges against him for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide. (AD)