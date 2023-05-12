Alleged NPA rebel dies in clash with gov’t troops in Antequera

Topic |  
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

Alleged NPA rebel dies in clash with gov’t troops in Antequera

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A man believed to be a member of the New People’s Army (NPA) died during an armed encounter against government troopers at the boundary of the towns of Antequera and San Isidro early on Friday.

This was confirmed by Captain John Rey Digao of the Antequera Police Station.

According to Digao, a still undetermined number of rebels clashed with personnel of the Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) at around 6 a.m.

The lifeless body was recovered by the police in Barangay Tabuan, Antequera.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

However, authorities have yet to identify the fatality.

“Sa pagkakaron gi process pa nato ang crime scene. Tua na didto ang SOCO sa lugar,” said Digao.  

Digao said they have yet to get details on how the clash started between the rebels and troops of the PA and the PMFC.

The PA has also not responded to calls and has not released a statement as of posting.

This was the second reported clash between state forces and NPA rebels in the first district in a span of two months.

On March 10, 2023, at least 30 families in Barangay Hanapol Norte, Balilihan were evacuated after Army troopers and NPA members clashed in the village.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

In December 2022, Army soldiers and suspected rebels clashed also for the first time in the second district town of San Isidro.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The province of Bohol, a former hotbed for communist guerilla activities, has been considered as insurgency-free since 2010.

However, sporadic clashes started to erupt in 2019 but these were confined in the hinterlands of the third district, particularly Bilar and Batuan. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

SSS: At least 40 Bohol employers failed to remit workers’ contributions

At least 40 business establishments in Bohol found to be delinquent in the remittance of their employees’ social security contributions…

Couple injured in highway shooting; 2 suspects nabbed in Tagbilaran, Loay

A live-in couple landed in the hospital after they were shot by two men who rode in tandem on a…

16-year-old nabbed after stabbing woman 34 times in Sierra B. robbery

A 16-year-old boy was arrested by police for allegedly robbing a woman and stabbing her 34 times inside her home…

LTO impounds 350 vehicles in a week

An estimated 350 vehicles, mostly motorcycles, have been impounded in the province by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for various…

2 suspects eyed in the killing of DepEd exec in Inabanga

Police have pinpointed the identities of two suspects in the killing of a Department of Education (DepEd) official in Inabanga…

‘Big-time’ dealer yields P7.1 million shabu in Panglao bust

Police on Monday seized shabu worth P7.1 million, one of the largest single-operation drug hauls in the province this year,…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply