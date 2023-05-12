Alleged NPA rebel dies in clash with gov’t troops in Antequera

A man believed to be a member of the New People’s Army (NPA) died during an armed encounter against government troopers at the boundary of the towns of Antequera and San Isidro early on Friday.

This was confirmed by Captain John Rey Digao of the Antequera Police Station.

According to Digao, a still undetermined number of rebels clashed with personnel of the Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) at around 6 a.m.

The lifeless body was recovered by the police in Barangay Tabuan, Antequera.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, authorities have yet to identify the fatality.

“Sa pagkakaron gi process pa nato ang crime scene. Tua na didto ang SOCO sa lugar,” said Digao.

Digao said they have yet to get details on how the clash started between the rebels and troops of the PA and the PMFC.

The PA has also not responded to calls and has not released a statement as of posting.

This was the second reported clash between state forces and NPA rebels in the first district in a span of two months.

On March 10, 2023, at least 30 families in Barangay Hanapol Norte, Balilihan were evacuated after Army troopers and NPA members clashed in the village.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December 2022, Army soldiers and suspected rebels clashed also for the first time in the second district town of San Isidro.

ADVERTISEMENT

The province of Bohol, a former hotbed for communist guerilla activities, has been considered as insurgency-free since 2010.

However, sporadic clashes started to erupt in 2019 but these were confined in the hinterlands of the third district, particularly Bilar and Batuan. (A. Doydora)