Man nabbed for raping 11-year-old girl in Tagbilaran

A man wanted for rape was arrested by police in Tagbilaran City for allegedly having sex with his 11-year-old girlfriend.

Staff Sgt. Jayson Jamoner, team leader of the Philippine National Police’s Anti-Kidnapping Group in Bohol, said they apprehended Vincent Pumatong at a basketball court near his residence in Barangay Mansasa on Sunday night.

Pumatong, who was arrested by virtue of an arrest issued on May 12, 2023 by the Regional Trial Court Branch 3 in Tagbilaran City, is facing three counts of rape.

According to Jamoner, the victim’s parents filed a complaint before the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) after finding out about their sexual relations.

“Nahilabtan niya ning menor de edad mao ning reklamo ning inahan kay naa man lagiy balaod na og minor pwede kasuhan ang uyab na dili minor mao na file-an og kaso,” said Jamoner.

The girl’s parents found out that the suspect and their daughter had sex three times through the couple’s text conversations.

“Ang storya is nasakpan sila through sa communication nila mao ang ginikanan gi pangutana ang anak mao iyang gi tug-an tanan,” Jamoner added.

Pumatong who is facing a non-bailable offense has been placed under police custody pending the issuance of a commitment order against him for his temporary detention.

Jamoner noted that Pumatong’s camp attempted to offer a settlement deal but the victim’s family rejected it, while the Tagbilaran City Prosecutor’s Office found probable cause against him.

Republic Act No. 11648 provides that the age of sexual consent in the Philippines is 16 years old.

Under the law, sex with a minor aged under 16, even with consent, constitutes rape. (A. Doydora)