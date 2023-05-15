P170,000 shabu seized in Tagbilaran drug bust

Police on seized shabu worth P170,000 during an anti-drug operation in Tagbilaran City on Sunday morning.

In a report, police said anti-narcotics operatives arrested Gil Archebal Ungay, 38, through a buy-bust operation in Barangay Bool in the city.

Ungay, a resident of Barangay Poblacion II, allegedly sold shabu worth P1,000 to a poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest.

According to authorities, they found more packets of shabu in Ungay’s possession following his arrest.

The seized drugs weighed 25 grams and were estimated to be worth P6,800 per gram or a total of P170,000.

The apprehended suspect has been placed under the custody of the Tagbilaran City Police Station pending the filing of charges against him

He will be facing charges for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)