19-year-old dead, 2 others dead in Panglao road mishap

A 19-year-old man died while two others were injured following a head-on collision between two motorcycles along a national highway in Panglao late on Sunday.

Senior Master Sgt. Armand Akil of the Panglao Police Station identified the fatality as Jose Calupe, Jr. of Balilihan town.

Calupe was still rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center in Tagbilaran but died while receiving emergency medical aid.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other motorcycle Angelica Dumasin, 23, and her passenger Charlie Baylosis, 24, were also injured.

Based on the police’s initial probe, Calupe suddenly swerved to the opposite lane in Barangay Lourdes causing him to slam into an incoming motorcycle.

“Matud pa wa kuno ga on ang headlight ni [Calupe] unya mura’g nakakawat siya sa pikas lane mao nagka-head on,” said Akil.

There were no witnesses but Akil noted that based on the position of both motorcycles, it was apparent that it was Calupe who swerved to the opposite lane.

It was also noted that all three persons who figured in the accident were not wearing helmets when both motorcycles collided. (A. Doydora)