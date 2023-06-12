Cop charged for shooting Garcia Hernandez police chief faces dismissal

The Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) on Monday said the policeman earlier arrested for allegedly shooting at his commanding officer, the police chief of Garcia Hernandez, is now also facing dismissal from the police service.

In a press conference on Monday, Major Bonifcaio Lucerna, chief of the Provincial Investigation and Detective Management Unit (PIDMU), said the Provincial Internal Affairs Service (PIAS) has filed administrative complaints against Corporal Bonifacio Omamalin for grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming.

Conviction of the charges is punishable by dismissal from the service.

Omamalin who was earlier charged with attempted homicide remained detained at the Garcia Hernandez Police Station lock-up facility.

“Si Corporal Omamalin iyang tubagon ang iyang mga kaso na iyang gi atubang karon at the same time naa gihapon siya sa station naka-detain,” said Lucerna.

Omamalin, was one of the police escorts of Garcia Hernandez Mayor Jess Baja, allegedly shot at Captain Camilo Estrera, Jr. following a heated argument early on June 1, 2023.

Estrera confronted Omamalin after the latter was accused of being “disrespectful” to another escort of the mayor, a retired Philippine Navy officer.

Omamalin was allegedly drunk during the incident and was argumentative leading to the heated argument.

The police chief however was unscathed as he was able to evade before Omamalin pulled the trigger of his service pistol.

Following the incident, the suspect surrendered before the Bohol Provincial Police Office’s headquarters in Camp Francisco Dagohoy in Tagbilaran City.

According to Lucerna, Omamalin has filed a petition for bail, but the motion remained pending. (RT)