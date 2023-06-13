Man stabs teacher-wife, daughter in Tubigon

A man recently released from a mental health institution allegedly stabbed his wife, a 50-year-old teacher, and their daughter in Tubigon town early on Tuesday.

Analiza Magdoza and their daughter Lyka were rushed to a hospital for emergency medical aid.

According to Barangay Captain Julius Corvita of Barangay Aires, both victims were already in stable condition but were in need of blood donors.

Meanwhile, the Tubigon police continued to negotiate the surrender of Emilio Magdoza who has locked himself inside his home.

He was noted to have been armed with a knife and a pistol believed to be a .22 caliber pistol, threatening to shoot himself.

“Naglisod ang mga police og sud kay dili sila kasaka, gi double lock man ang mga pultahan sa luyo. Ga sige na pud siya og tion sa iyang kutsilyo sa dughan unya iyang armas sa ulo,” he added.

Corvita noted that Emilio was discharged from a mental health institution in February.

“Dili man ni siya noted na tig drugs. Mura ra og kaliwat nila na naay mental disorder. Unya pag gawas mura’g seloso kuno kaayo,” said Corvita. (A. Doydora)