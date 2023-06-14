Dauis LGU employee nabbed for drugs; mayor says suspect not his personal driver

A job-order employee of the local government unit (LGU) of Dauis was arrested by police for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Panglao early on Tuesday.

Major Andie Corpuz, chief of the Dauis Police Station, said they apprehended Joey Atacador during a buy-bust operation in Barangay LIbaon, Panglao at past 12 a.m.

Atacador allegedly sold shabu to a poseur-buyer during a staged drug transaction leading to his immediate arrest.

Police then seized 10 grams of shabu estimated to be worth P68,000 from his possession.

Meanwhile, Dauis Mayor Roman Bullen denied a report made by station dyTR which alleged that Atacador was his personal driver.

Bullen said he has his own personal driver, adding that he drives himself when the latter is absent and during weekends.

“Kani si Joey driver ni siya sa lungsod, dili ni siya akong personal driver. Dili na siya regular, JO [job order] na siya,” he said.

“Naay akong driver na 24 hours na on call, maoy gyud nay akong gisaligan. Wala na si Joey naka drive nako bisag kausa kay dili mana siya ang official driver nako,” he added.

Bullen noted that Atacador is employed by the Dauis government as a sound operator and not as a driver.

“Dili gyud na siya assigned as a driver. Pero kay kamo man siya mao siyay tig drive sa sakyanan para maghakot anang sound system kay usahay huwam manang sound system sa kada barangay. Tig drive pud na sa atong mga basketball players sa D-League,” said Bullen.

The first-term mayor has downplayed the allegation saying that it was “politically-motivated.”

“Natural ra man na sa mga taw na naay political interest or kanang uban ba na nasuko nato, gusto nila na madaot ko pero walay katinuoran na,” said Bullen.

According to Corpuz, Atacador has been placed under the custody of the Panglao Police Station pending the filing of charges against him.

Atacador will be facing criminal complaints for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (A. Doydora)