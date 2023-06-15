PCG Bohol intensifies patrols in tourism destinations

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Bohol has again started to focus its patrols in tourist destinations amid the reinvigorated influx of tourists in the island province.

According to PCG Western Bohol commander Lt. Wenceslao John Wenceslao, they are maintaining constant visibility in key areas in province’s seawaters to deter criminality, insurgency and other illegal activities.

“Usa sa challenges nato is nag growing ang number of tourists diri. With the influx of tourists, we need to preserve not just the security of tourists but also our maritime environment,” said Wenceslao.

The heightened patrols in tourist destinations is part of their mandate to provide security to residents and visitors alike and to protect the marine environment.

Wenceslao assured that the seas off the province remain “peaceful” but they have nonetheless maintained intensified patrols as a “proactive” measure.

“We are being proactive. We are not expecting naa tay makita because as the record shows wala man gyud tay insurgency diri sa Bohol but again, dili ta mo kompyansa,” said Wenceslao.

Both the PCG Western Bohol and Eastern Bohol on Thursday showed how their routine patrols are conducted to officials of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Philippine National Police’s Bohol Maritime Group and members of the media.

“This is just part of the routine of the Coast Guard in conducting maritime patrol in the area. What we want here is to familiarize other agencies kung unsa ka peaceful ang atong dagat diri sa Bohol,” said Wenceslao.

PCG Bohol currently has around 160 personnel.

The agency’s western command has in its disposal five aluminum boats, two jet skis, and a rubber boat. (RT)