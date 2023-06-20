Kho Shipping: crew helped in firefighting, evacuation of passengers

Kho Shipping Lines, which owns the ill-fated MV Esperanza Star which caught fire in waters off Bohol on Sunday, denied allegations that the vessel’s crew members abandoned ship ahead of passengers and failed to assist in putting out the blaze.

According to Michael Sancho, operations manager of Kho Shipping Lines, some crew members stayed behind to assist the passengers in abandoning the vessel and joined the authorities in the firefighting efforts.

“Bago tumalon ‘yung crew, nauna muna ‘yung mga passengers. Habang nasusunog Meron ding mga crew na naiwan

“Normal naman yang mga ganyang allegation. Pero wala talagang ganoon na nangyari. During the incident, hindi mo naman na din ma identify kung pasahero or crew ‘yung tumalon,” he added.

Earlier, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Western Bohol commander Lt. Wenceslao John Wenceslao said they will look into the allegations made by some passengers.

He also confirmed receiving reports that the crew members of the vessel indeed abandoned ship ahead of the passengers, but these will still be verified.

“Naa man g’yuy ingon ana na mahitabo. Rest assured the PCG will conduct its formal investigation aron makahibaw ta og aha g’yud ang sala ug kinsa tong mga tawhana,” said PCG Western Bohol commander Wenceslao John Wenceslao.

Meanwhile, the MARINA Region-7 suspended the passenger ship safety certificate of the M/V Esperanza Star pending their probe.

Both the MARINA and PCG are conducting investigations on the incident.

According to Sancho, they also launched an internal investigation but refused to divulge details so as not to preempt the authorities.

“Actually, kahapon nandoon kami sa barko to really ask what really happened, but I can’t disclose yet sa investigation namin kasi ayaw naman namin pangunahan ang government agencies,” he said.

The MV Esperanza Star departed Siquijor at dawn on Sunday and later caught fire in Doljo Point off the island of Panglao.

Authorities said the the blaze was declared fire out at around 10 a.m.

All 65 passengers and 55 crew members of MV Esperanza Star were unharmed. (with a report from RT)