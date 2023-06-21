Boholana tops physical therapy licensure exam

A Boholana scholar emerged as the topnotcher of the June 2023 Physical Therapist Licensure Exam which was participated by 1,026 examinees from across the country.

Edzelle Mhay Benitez Naquila of Calape, Bohol garnered a grade of 89.90 percent in the exam, results of which was released by the Philippine Regulatory Commission (PRC) on Tuesday.

Benitez who was a full scholar of the Southwestern University said she did not expect to gain the licensure exam’s highest mark.

“Hantod karon wa pa ko katuo. Wala pa siya mo sink in kay wala ko ga expect na top one. Ang akong goal ra is basta apil sa top 10,” said Benitez.

Benitez, whose mother is a public school teacher and father is a municipal government employee, said she had to miss important family gatherings and celebrations for several months to focus on her review for the exams.

The 23-year-old added that she persevered to achieve her goals of becoming a physical therapist and landing a job abroad.

“Lisod jud siya. Pila ka months na sakripisyo na grabeng tinuon. Daghan kong na miss na mga celebration ug mga laag bisan amoa sa balay. Pero padayon lang everyday kay akong gi huna-huna pila ra bitaw ni ka months na sakripisyo,” she said.

Naquila noted she has already been offered placements by recruitment agencies but has not accepted these as she has to render service to Southwestern University as part of her commitment as a scholar.

According to the PRC, 708 out of 1,026 examinees passed the Physical Therapists Licensure Examination.

It was administered by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Pampanga and Rosales earlier this month. (with a report from R. Tutas)