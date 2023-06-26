3 Bohol Capitol employees axed after testing positive for drug use

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Three personnel of the provincial government found positive on drugs were immediately terminated from their jobs.

The termination orders were issued by Gov. Aris Aumentado as part of his commitment to combat illegal drugs inside and outside the Capitol.

The three were found positive on drugs during a random drug test conducted last Thursday by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) upon instruction from the governor.

Out of 108 clients tested, two were found positive and one admitted using drugs, according to Anne Mariquit Oppus, chief of the provincial Human Resource Management and Development Office.

Only three out of all personnel of an office tested positive for substance abuse. Since all three individuals were Job Order employees, they were terminated from their employment at the Provincial Government.

Heading the drug testing initiative is the Head of the Center for Drug Education and Counselling (CEDEC), Dr. Yul Lopez, and Provincial Health Officer I, Doctor Greg Sodusta.

As a standard protocol, those regular employees who are found positive for substance abuse will be subjected to a confirmatory test in order to make the test official and afforded due process.

Also, the Provincial Human Resource Office can recommend immediate termination of employment for all Job Order, Casual, and Contract of Service employees who are found positive.

The strict implementation of random drug testing is required under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (MAEP/JJS)