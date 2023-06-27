Bohol PNP: Seized P13.7-million shabu sneaked in from nearby province

Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) chief Col. Lorenzo Batuan has reassured the public that illegal drugs are not being manufactured in Bohol following the seizure of the largest single-operation drug haul in the province this year.

Batuan, in a press briefing on Tuesday, emphasized that the P13.7-million worth of shabu seized in Panglao from a suspected drug personality on Friday last week was transported from another province.

“Definitely dili na gikan diri sa Bohol. Daghan mga drug groups sa Mindanao, naa pa pud tay access sa Leyte and of course sa Cebu pud. Maong ang Bohol angay gyud siya bantayan,” said Batuan.

According to Batuan, they are following up on leads that would help investigators determine the source of the illegal drugs and how these were sneaked into Bohol.

However, he refused to elaborate so as not to jeopardize their ongoing probe.

“Rest assured continuous ang atong operations gihapon, there is no letup in our campaign against illegal drugs. Pero dunay mga pamaagi nila na ato ng nahibal-an pero dili sa namo isulti para dili ma preempt atong future operations,” said Batuan.

For his part, Panglao police chief Major Andie Corpuz said illegal drugs can easily be smuggled into the island which includes the towns of Dauis and Panglao due to the multiple possible docking areas.

Corpuz also admitted that there are several unregistered boats operating in the island some of which are from other provinces.

“Ang Panglao usa ka isla unya daghan pud kaayo mangabot na mga pumpboat gikan bisan asa mo dunggo na dili mga lihitimo na terminals or kanang dili mo agi sa pier,” said Corpuz.

The municipal chief said they have already suggested to the local government unit the establishment a wharf that would serve as the lone docking area in the island to help police better prevent the entry of contraband.

Last week, the police seized shabu worth over P13 million from one Roel Borja during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tawala.

Corpuz said they had previously been monitoring Borja but the alleged drug dealer laid low for several years.

It was only this month when Borja was again noted to have been conducting his illegal drug operations again in Panglao and nearby areas prompting police to set up the drug sting. (A. Doydora)