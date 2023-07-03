13-year-old dies after tricycle falls off Calape causeway

13-year-old dies after tricycle falls off Calape causeway

A family outing turned tragic after their tricycle fell off a causeway and into a rocky and shallow portion of the sea between mainland Calape and Panggangan Island leading to the death of a 13-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon.

Senior Master Sgt. Joel Dumaluran said the family from Catigbian was heading home after spending the day at the beach in Panggangan when one of the overloaded tricycle’s wheel went beyond the side of the road causing the driver, Julian Gonzales, to lose control of the vehicle.

“Matud pa sa nakakita, nilingi daw ning driver unya naligas iyang side wheel sa maong kalsada mao tong na out of balance siya unya ni tumbling,” said Dumaluran.

After the tricycle fell, Gonzales’ son was thrown out of the vehicle hitting his head on the ground.

“Wala siya totally sa dagat nahagbong diha ra anang kilid na bato-bato mao na bunal ang ulo sa usa ka pasahero,” Dumaluran said.

Dumaluran said the tricycle was carrying 12 persons, including eight children and four adults.

“Matud pud sa mga kauban naka-inom pud gamay ang driver kay nag lingaw-lingaw man sila,” he added.

According to Dumaluran, several other passengers were also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the remains of the 13-year-old boy have been transported to family’s home in Alegria, Catigbian. (A. Doydora)

