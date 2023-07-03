Aris taps village folks’ aid in fight vs. drugs

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

MARIBOJOC, Bohol – Governor Aris Aumentado calls for citizens to always extend their help in the campaign against illegal drugs and other forms of crimes and expressed congratulations to the police force led by provincial director Col. Lorenzo Batuan for busting high volume of drug supply in recent days.

The governor told a media interview in Maribojoc after the successful buy-bust of the 200 grams worth P1.3 million seized from a certain high-level individual suspect who was not named in the police report.

The suspect, a resident of purok 5, barangay Mayacabac, Dauis, bohol, was nabbed on Tomas Cloma street, purok 4 in nearby former Ilaw International building, barangay Bo-ol, Tagbilara City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The said buy-bust was carried out by Tagbilaran City Police Station, Drug Enforcement Team (DET) led by PMSg Richie Lovete, under the supervision of city police chief PLtCol. Homobuno Romero Sayon.

He said that the arrest of the suspect was an offshoot of the citizen’s involvement by providing the law enforcers with A1 information. He said he encourages the people to get involved as any information about any crime-related activities related to the police has a reward.

He said the provincial government under his watch is giving rewards in cash to those who may provide A1 information on any crimes, not just, illegal drugs peddling.

The governor laughs off criticism that under his administration a lot of arrest on illegal drug-related crimes has surfaced.

He said that the series of arrests of suspects in illegal drug-related offenses only shows that the police force did not sleep on their job.

He compared this to past administrations wherein it was reported that only a few arrests of similar operations had been undertaken but illegal drug vending has seemed to be unabated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He concluded by thanking the police force for a job well done and encouraging them to do more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor was the guest at the 50th-year celebration of the coconut industry in Maribojoc town, where he planted a coconut at the town’s demonstration farm.

He was with Cong. Edgardo Chatto, Mayor Romulo Manuta, Sikatuna Mayor Jecjec Ellorimo, provincial Board member Lucille Lagunay and officials of the Philippine Coconut Administration and municipal and barangay Bayacabac officials. (rvo)