Wayward wing van slams into senior citizen’s bedroom in Balilihan

Two persons were injured after a wayward wing van rammed a house slamming straight into the bedroom of a senior citizen in Balilihan town on Monday morning.

Staff Sgt. Rolly Casinsiman of the Balilihan Police Station said the driver of the Tagbilaran City-bound wing van who was identified as Jovito Aniasco, 38, claimed that the vehicle’s brakes malfunctioned causing it to crash into the home of one Victoria Lansang in Barangay Del Carmen, Balilihan.

“Pag abot kuno niya sa intersection, wala na kuno mo function ang brake mao nidasmag siya adtong karaan na balay, katuganan sa mama sa tag-iya na tiguwang,” said Casinsiman.

The vehicle’s driver Jovito Aniasco, 38, and one of his four passengers, Devischel Valmores, sustained minor injuries.

Both were rushed by TaRSIER 117 emergency responders to a hospital.

According to Casinsiman, no one inside the house was injured.

“Nakaluy-an na timing pud na mura’g nigawas to ilahang mama sa kwarto mao to adto na insidente wa ra maunsa ang nagpuyo gyud adtong kwartoha,” said Casinsiman.

However, the bedroom of the senior citizen who was not identified by authorities was severely damaged.

As of Monday afternoon, the large vehicle remained inside the Lansang residence.

Casinsiman added that charges are set to be filed against Aniasco for reckless imprudence resulting to property damage. (A. Doydora)