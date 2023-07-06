Man found dead in Pilar creek

The body of a 32-year-old man who was previously reported missing was found floating in a creek in Barangay Pamacsalan, Pilar on Wednesday afternoon.

A resident in the village, Ernesto Sarin, was tending to his carabao when he saw the lifeless body at around 12 p.m. and later alerted authorities, said Corporal Christian Ampit of the Pilar Police Station.

According to Ampit, the fatality who was identified as Pablo Oring was believed to have drowned after he was swept by strong current while crossing the creek a day before his remains were found.

“Baha-baha adtong panahona kay ga uwan. Lawom gamay tong sapa unya di kuno kamao mo langoy ning biktima,” said Ampit.

Based on the police’s initial probe, there were no indications of foul play behind Oring’s death.

“Likely nilabang ra ni siya kay pag tan-aw sa doctor wala may sign og foul play, walay bun-og,” he added.

Oring was last seen at his residence in Barangay Pamascalan on Tuesday morning when he was going out to gather firewood.

However, he did not return home that day prompting his family to report him missing. (AD)