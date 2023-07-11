Candijay cop critically injured after motorcycle hits stray dog

A police officer who was conducting surveillance operations on alleged illegal drug and gambling activities in Candijay was critically injured after accidentally hitting a stray dog as he drove his motorcycle early on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Staff Sgt. Mike Valger Bayron, an intelligence officer of the Candijay Police Station, was travelling from his house to Barangay Cogtong when he accidentally rammed the dog which suddenly crossed the road, said Chief Master Sgt. Julius Saavedra.

Following impact, Bayron lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

“Nag conduct ni sila og surveillance pero pag abot niya diri sa may Tuburan diha may iro mao tong nadasmagan niya unja wa na siya ka control,” said Saavedra.

Bayron sustained various injuries and was unconscious when police and operatives of the Candijay Emergency Rescue Unit arrived.

Saavedra said they were alerted by a concerned citizen who witnessed the incident.

Bayron was initially rushed to the Candijay Community Hospital but was later transferred to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center in Tagbilaran City due to the seriousness of his condition.

According to Saavedra, Bayron was wearing plain clothes and was using his personal motorcycle during the conduct of the surveillance to avoid alerting the operation’s subjects.

“Gi-advisan ni sila na mag-motor kay di man ka maka monitor og mag patrol car ka,” he added.

Saavedra noted a significant number of stray dogs roaming the town’s roads including the national highway.

The local government unit (LGU) strictly enforced (R. Tutas)