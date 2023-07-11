Macuno denies malversation raps, says Gallares in Cortes, Tagbilaran one entity

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

“There is no technical malversation in the procurement of medical equipment under GAA 2021 for Gov. Celestino Gallares Multi-Specialty Medical Center – Cortes.”

This was the categorical statement issued by Dr. Mutya Kismet Macuno, chief of the Gov. Celestino Gallares Hospital when asked to comment on the complaint filed against her and three other hospital staff at the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas last Wednesday.

Her statement was referring to the alleged malversation in the amount of P187,260,440.

She said the said GAA is actually part of the appropriations approved by the NEDA board, out of which P574,754,000 is allotted for medical equipment. This budget is subject to a “Multi-Year Obligational Authority” which Congress approves through the General Appropriation for every ensuing year in accordance with the terms of the modernization of Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital, now known as Gov. Celestino Gallares Multi-Specialty Medical Complex which is composed of Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center – Tagbilaran City and Gov. Celestino Gallares Multi-Specialty Medical Center – Cortes, as provided under the IRR of R.A. 11324.

The existence of both entities is by virtue of the same RA.11324, she said.

The Commission on Audit in its findings never pronounced any irregularities that would lead to any technical malversation on the equipment procured and delivered in CY 2021 and 2022 funded under GAA 2021, Macuno concluded.