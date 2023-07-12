5-year-old boy found dead in Carmen well

A five-year-old boy early on Tuesday was found dead inside an under-construction deep-well where he was believed to have fallen into and drowned a day prior in Carmen town.

Staff Sgt. Jason Redillas of the Carmen Police Station said a resident identified as Jona Torrejos, a relative of the boy, found the lifeless body floating in the well at past 6 a.m. prompting her to alert the authorities.

The well is located near the boy’s home in Barangay Buenavista.

“Puno ning atabay unya ang bata naglutaw na diri sa ba-ba sa atabay na buho ra unya wala pay ali,” said Redillas.

According to Redillas, the boy had already been missing since Monday afternoon.

“Nawa na ni siya pag petsa 10. Gipangita sa iyang inahan pero gatuo siya na didto ra ni higda sa iyang lola,” he said.

Based on the police’s initial probe, there were no indications of foul play behind the boy’s death.

There were no witnesses to pinpoint as to how the boy drowned but authorities believed that he was playing near the well when he fell.

Redillas added that the boy was no longer taken to a hospital as he was declared dead on the spot by the attending physician of the Municipal Health Office. (A. Doydora)