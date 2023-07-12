Fire razes house in Dagohoy, leaves P105k in property damages

A house also used as an electronics shop in Dagohoy town was razed by a fire which broke out at past 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fire Officer 3 Joy Petalcorin of the Dagohoy Fire Station said no one was injured during the incident but the blaze left P105,000 worth of damages.

Investigators are looking at electrical short circuit or the spread of fire from an unattended rice cooked in open flame as possible cause of the blaze.

“Based sa among initial investigation, kani man gud ilang kwarto ilang gihimong shop sa electronics so daghan diri ang wirings. So ilang sulti diha gyud nagsugod, pero under investigation pa ni,” said Petalcorin.

The fire started at 6:17 p.m. and was declared under control at 6:35 p.m.

Petalcorin said they deployed two fire trucks to put out the fire which only reached he first alarm.

The burned house, located in Barangay San Miguel and owned by one Ciriaca Lanoy, was near several other homes but firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading.

“Hinuon mao ra siyay na sunog bisan dikit siya sa uban kay mao man nay importante ug protocol namo na unahan ng mga kilid kay grabe naman ang kaayo pag abot namo,” Petalcorin said. (A. Doydora)