24-year-old ‘drug courier’ yields P3.6 million shabu in Buenavista bust

8 hours ago
8 hours ago

A 24-year-old man tagged as a high-value individual in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested in Buenavista after he was allegedly caught in possession of shabu worth P3.6 million.

Captain Edcel Petecio, chief of the Buenavista Police Station, said they apprehended William Andoy, a resident of Calape, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Dait Norte, Buenavista on Friday last week.

Andoy allegedly sold shabu to a poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest.

“Sigun sa storya sa suspek gikan siya og Calape unya naa siya delivery sa Clarin ug Inabanga unya nilahos siya diri sa amoa so posibli na kadtong nakuha namo niya daghan pa unta to pero naa na siya nahagbungan,” said Petecio.

According to Petecio, they placed Andoy under surveillance for over a month before setting up the sting operation.

Andoy was previously arrested in Calape but was later released through a plea bargaining agreement.

Based on the police’s initial probe, Andoy directly sourced his shabu stash from a still unidentified drug supplier who is incarcerated at the Abuyog Penal Colony in Leyte and is only known as “Kuya.”

“Kani siya mao niy kontakon aning Kuya para mo deliver sa mga tawo ani ni Kuya mura ni siya’g pusher at the same time courier, siya maoy kabayo,” said Petecio.

However, the police chief said they will still verify the claims of Andoy.

He also noted that they have previously arrested other suspects who also claimed to have sourced their drug supply from a certain “Kuya.” (R. Tutas)

